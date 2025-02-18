Tobacco Harvest Inaugurated in Rio Grande do Sul

The tobacco harvest in Rio Grande do Sul has officially been inaugurated, according to SindiTabaco, the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union. In 2024, Brazilian tobacco was shipped to 113 countries and brought in $2.977 billion in revenue from 455,000 tons.

Results have remained within the projected numbers from the Deloitte Marketing Consultancy in terms of volume (-15% and -10.1%), but revenue from foreign sales was adversely affected by global logistics issues, according to SindiTabaco President Valmor Thesing.

“Despite all the climate-related problems faced in the 2023/24 growing season, first the prolonged drought and then the flood that occurred in Rio Grand do Sul, we managed to achieve a very positive performance,” said Thesing. “We did not achieve the $3 billion estimated by our research teams because of a global logistic problem. The crop was produced, processed, and commercialized, but we did not manage to ship it abroad before the end of 2024.”