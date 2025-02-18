Trump Administration’s Cuts Reach FDA Tobacco Product Employees

The Trump administration’s attempts to reduce the size of the federal workforce have reportedly extended to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this weekend, as recently hired employees who review the safety of food ingredients, medical devices, and other products were fired.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to fire 5,200 probationary employees across its agencies, which include the FDA, National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Probationary employees across the FDA received notices Saturday evening that their jobs were being eliminated, according to three FDA staffers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The total number of positions eliminated is still not clear, but the firings appeared to focus on employees in the agency’s centers for food, medical devices, and tobacco products — which includes oversight of electronic cigarettes.

The FDA employs nearly 20,000 people but has been strained since a wave of departures during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a reported 2,000 uninspected drug facilities that haven’t been visited since before the pandemic. It has also been criticized for not moving faster to catch recent problems involving infant formula, baby food, and eyedrops. A former FDA official said cutting recent hires could backfire by eliminating staffers who tend to be younger and have more up-to-date technical skills, whereas the FDA’s current workforce skews toward older workers who have spent one or two decades at the agency.

“You want to bring in new blood,” said Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner under President George W. Bush. “You want people with new ideas, greater enthusiasm, and the latest thinking in terms of technology.”