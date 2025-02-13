VOOPOO Announces Latest in VINCI Series

VOOPOO today unveiled its VINCI Spark220, improving on its previous VINCI Spark100, saying, “The vaping industry has grown stagnant, weighed down by uninspired designs and predictable performance. Inspired by humanity’s eternal fascination with the stars, VOOPOO set out to redefine what vaping can be.”

The VOOPOO VINCI Spark220 houses a dual-battery setup, capable of providing 220W of power, yet at 108g is 30% lighter than conventional mods. The compact aluminum alloy casing is equipped with an intuitive multi-functional wheel button and a 1.47-inch display.

“Powered by VOOPOO’s revolutionary PnP X atomization technology, the top dual airflow designed tank, coupled with optimized internal structure, is meticulously engineered for leak-proof performance and optimal airflow,” the company said. “It boasts three distinct modes catering to diverse DTL vaping needs. Equipped with a 0.15Ω coil, it delivers explosive flavor and dense vapor and offers up to 100mL of pure and steady pleasure without waiting.”