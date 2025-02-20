Washington’s Proposed Flavored Product Ban Takes Hit 

The Washington State House Committee on Consumer Protection & Business narrowly advanced House Bill 1203 by an 8-7 vote yesterday (Feb. 18), setting the stage for further legislative debate on a proposal to ban flavored tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products statewide.

If passed, the bill would prohibit the sale, display, and advertisement of flavored tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products, including those marketed with terms like “cool,” “chill,” “ice,” or “fresh.” The bill also targets so-called “entertainment vapor products,” which include vape devices with interactive features such as music or video display capabilities. It also mandates a statewide public awareness campaign, led by the Department of Health, to educate the public on the risks of flavored nicotine products. Retailers would be required to post clear signage notifying customers of the ban, and violators would face stiff penalties enforced by the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

While the bill moved forward, the debate in committee reflected deep divisions over the proposal, and even its main sponsor, Rep. Kristine Reeves, admitted the bill needs more work. Rep. Chris Corry voiced strong opposition, arguing that adults should have the right to make their own choices.

“I think that this bill, while I understand the underlying merits…it’s a little paternalistic for us to say which products they can and can’t have,” Corry said. He also warned of unintended consequences, citing examples from other states where similar bans have fueled underground markets.

The bill now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration but is not expected to pass this year.